Grain harvest in Russia since beginning of year amounts to almost 75 mln tons — ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Grain harvest in Russia has almost reached 75 mln tons since the beginning of 2025, which is higher than in the same period last year, the Agriculture Ministry reported.

"To date, almost 75 mln tons of grain of the new harvest have been collected, which is 1.6 mln tons higher than in the same period last year. The harvest is getting closer to the equator: about 22 mln hectares, or 47% of all areas, have been threshed," the report said.

Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said earlier that the ministry’s grain harvest outlook for 2025 of 135 mln tons was unchanged.

In 2024, Russia’s grain harvest amounted to almost 130 mln tons.