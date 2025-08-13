Rosstat preliminarily estimates Russia’s GDP growth in Q2 2025 at 1.1%

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth amounted to 1.1% in annual terms in the second quarter of 2025 as preliminarily assessed, according to figures provided by the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Previously the statistics service confirmed the estimation of Russia’s GDP growth in the first quarter of 2025 at 1.4%.

In calculating GDP dynamics, industry statistics indicators were used, which showed production growth in a number of types of economic activity. The growth of the index of physical volume of GDP was influenced to the greatest extent by turnover of public catering (+9.1%), manufacturing (+3.7%), construction (+2.4%), retail trade (+1.6%), and agriculture (+1.4%), Rosstat said. In turn, wholesale trade turnover (-4.2%), water supply, sanitation, waste collection and disposal, pollution control activities (-2%), and mining (-1%) showed a decline.

The preliminary Q2 2025 GDP estimate is based on the production method.