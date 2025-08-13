Supercam drone line to be presented at forum in Skolkovo

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Supercam line of drones will be displayed at the Unmanned Systems: Technologies of the Future international forum in Skolkovo, Moscow Region, the Supercam Group of companies said.

"The Supercam Group of Companies will present the Supercam S350 unmanned aerial system, the Supercam SX350 VTOL convertiplane, the Supercam S150 small-size fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle and the Supercam X4 copter at the Unmanned Systems: Technologies of the Future international forum," the company said.

The Supercam S350 system with unmanned aerial vehicles is the flagship product, the company said. "It is an optimal tool for air monitoring in visible and infrared spectra, aerial survey, and laser scanning. It can be used in the sphere of geodesy, cartography, and construction: to generate topographic plans for engineering and construction structures, create and update topographic maps and 3D models for construction design and other tasks," the company noted.

Supercam products are proactively used in the oil and gas sector and the sphere of electric power, the company said. "For example, Supercam SX350 VTOL convertiplanes perform overhead power lines status diagnostics. The defect recognition process takes place in a specially developed software package. The system makes it possible to find dozens of critical defects constituting more than 90% of causes of all emergency disconnections by photos of power grid facilities, and timely inform an operator," Supercam said.

The Unmanned Systems: Technologies of the Future international forum is being held from August 7 to 17 in the Skolkovo innovation center.