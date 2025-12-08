India buys oil where profitable — Kremlin on continuation of purchases from Russia

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. New Delhi purchases energy resources where it considers it beneficial for itself, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that this policy will continue following Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India.

"India, being and remaining a sovereign state, carries out foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for itself," he told a briefing.

"And, as far as we understand, our Indian partners will continue this line to ensure their economic interests," he said when asked whether New Delhi will continue purchasing fuel from Moscow.

India became one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian oil after the Ukrainian conflict began in 2022. Such imports from Russia currently account for more than one third of foreign oil supplies to the South Asian republic. The country's Foreign Ministry previously reported that India prioritizes consumer interests in the area of energy imports.

On August 6, the US imposed additional 25% tariffs on India for its purchase of oil and petroleum products from Russia. At the end of August, US tariffs on import of Indian goods and services were increased to 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry called those actions unfair.