Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.44% to 2,977.18 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.18% to 1,174.23 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 4 kopecks to 11.05 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Wednesday at 79-81 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 10.95-11.15 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,925-3,025 points on August 13.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,900-3,000 points on Wednesday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 79-81 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 91-93 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 10.9-11.3 rubles range.