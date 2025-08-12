Russia agreed upon oil and gas standards with countries of Middle East, CIS and Africa

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian technological standards for the oil and gas industry enjoyed recognition in a number of foreign countries, CEO of the Institute of Oil and Gas Technological Initiatives Nikolay Kuznetsov said.

"About 370 standards have been created in the Russian oil and gas industry with involvement of science and the expert community, both manufacturing and operating. Eighty of them have already passed the expert approval and were agreed by our foreign counterparts. In the first instance, probably, these are our counterparts from the United Arab Emirates; these are Algeria and Oman. Certainly, CIS, Africa and the Middle East," he said at a press conference dedicated to strategic tasks of the national fuel and energy sector.

The work is underway not only for development of standards but for their practical use as well, Kuznetsov added.