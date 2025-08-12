OPEC+ members’ oil output 47,000 bpd below plan in July considering voluntary cuts

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Countries participating in the OPEC+ output reduction agreement posted an increase in oil production in July 2025 by 329,000 barrels per day (bpd), though output was 47,000 bpd below the target considering voluntary cuts and compensations, OPEC reported.

Without Libya, Iran and Venezuela, which are freed from output cuts, the volume of production by countries of the alliance stood at 36.479 mln barrels per day (mbd). Considering all voluntary cuts and compensation schedules planned for July, OPEC+ nations were to produce 36.526 mbd. Consequently, the alliance’s production was 47,000 bpd below the plan.

Meanwhile some countries still exceeded their production commitments under the OPEC+ deal. Thus, Kazakhstan produced 1.827 mbd in July, which is 439,000 bpd higher than the OPEC+ plan, compared to the quota of 1.388 mbd.