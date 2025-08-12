Severstal supplied 4,500 tons of structural steel for oil tanks

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Severstal supplied 4,500 metric tons of ready structural steel for the assembly of oil tanks in the first half of 2025, the Russian steelmaker said.

This volume is above product sales for the entire year of 2024, the company said. Top Russian companies of the energy sector act as customers for tanks.

Severstal offers ready structural steel for the assembly of tanks with the use of the partner scheme and the accumulated experience of delivering sheet steel for oil tanks, the company added.