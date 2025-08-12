Russia forecasts 87 mln ton wheat harvest in 2025 — expert

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia is expected to reap 87 mln metric tons of wheat this year, CEO of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies Dmitry Rylko told TASS.

"The new regions will add 2.5 mln metric tons to Russia’s wheat harvest. That’s 84.5 mln metric tons plus 2.5 mln metric tons of grain from new territories. The drought there in the new territories is on a par with the one experienced in the Rostov Region. Harvest shortfalls are on account of that," Rylko said.

The Institute increased the wheat harvest forecast for Russia by 0.5 mln metric tons to 84.5 mln metric tons earlier. Slightly higher-than-expected wheat yields in Central Russia and the Volga Region prompted a revised outlook.