Russian banks’ portfolio of loans to individuals unchanged in July — regulator

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The portfolio of loans to individuals in Russian banks in July remained unchanged, while credit institutions' claims on legal entities slightly increased compared to June, according to the files of the Bank of Russia.

"According to current data, in July the growth of claims on organizations slightly exceeded the June level," the regulator noted adding that the growth of claims on the population was "close to zero."

In June, activity in the retail segment of the lending market remained low. The growth of the banking system's claims on the population in the context of ongoing tight monetary conditions was close to zero after growing by 0.4% in May, the Bank of Russia recalled.

The growth of the banking system's claims on organizations slowed significantly in June and amounted to 0.4% against 1.3% in May.