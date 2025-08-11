Tatneft Board to discuss 1H dividend recommendation on August 15

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Tatneft Board of Directors will discuss the recommendation on dividend payments as of the end of the first half of 2025 at the meeting on August 15, the oil producer said.

The agenda also comprises an item of an extraordinary absentee voting for the resolution to be passed by the general meeting of shareholders.

According to the dividend policy, the company allocates to dividends at least 50% of the net profit under Russian or international financial reporting standards, whatever is higher.