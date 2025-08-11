Transport ministry projects growth of number of passengers carried by trains in 2025

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s transport ministry projects an increase in the number of passengers carried by trains in 2025, Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS.

"Despite all difficulties, railways are moving forward," he said.

"Yes, we see positive dynamics," Nikitin said when asked about expected growth in transportation.

Railways are the most important element of passenger transportation, he said. "Of course, considering the existing restrictions on flights, railways are the most important element of transport accessibility and passenger transportation," the minister noted.

Passenger transportation on the network owned by Russian Railways increased by 7% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 1.284 bln people, according to figures provided by the state-owned railroad monopoly. The number of suburban passengers rose by 7.3% to 1.156 bln people last year, while the number of long-distance passengers grew by 4.4% to 127.4 mln people. Head of the company has said that the plan is to carry over 1.3 bln people in 2025, and even more in 2026.