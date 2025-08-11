Russian Government Bond Index up above 121 points first since February 2, 2024

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has surpassed 121 points for the first time since February 2, 2024, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was up by 1.01% at 121.45 points. As of 10:10 a.m. Moscow time (07:10 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was up by 0.99% at 121.43 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.