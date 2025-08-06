Bank of Russia lowers structural liquidity deficit for national banks

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lowered its estimate of the structural liquidity deficit of the banking sector as of the end of 2025 to 1.1-1.9 trillion rubles ($13.7-23.7 bln), the regulator said in a comment to its midterm forecast.

"The estimate of the structural deficit at the end of the year (in average for the December period of compulsory provisions averaging) was lowered and is in the range from 1.1 trillion to 1.9 trillion rubles. The liquidity forecast update was related to the change in the forecast for compulsory provisions with consideration of the actual structure of banks’ balances, including their currency component," the Central Bank said.

The increase of cash in circulation in 2025 will lead to liquidity outflow from the banking sector in the amount of 0.1-0.5 trillion rubles ($1.2-$6.2 bln). The forecast for compulsory provisions, as before, anticipates their growth in the period in question on account of the overall growth of the money supply.