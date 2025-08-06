Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals almost $160 bln as of August 1 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 13.08 trillion rubles as of August 1, 2025, or 5.9% of GDP projected for this year, according to files released on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website. The National Wealth Fund equals $159.8 bln.

As of July 1, the National Wealth Fund totaled 13.09 trillion rubles.

As of August 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF amounted to 3.95 trillion rubles (1.8% of GDP projected for 2025), which equals $48.3 bln. As of July 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 4.13 trillion rubles.

The estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2024 to July 31, 2025 totaled $53.7 mln, which is equivalent to 4.4 bln rubles.

The exchange rate difference on the Fund’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of the cost of gold, in which the NWF’s resources are invested, totally amounted to -392.36 mln rubles from January 1 to July 31, 2025. A total of 210.21 bln Chinese yuan, 179.1 tons of gold, and 419.6 mln rubles were on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia as of August 1.