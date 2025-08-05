Aeroflot resumes flights from Moscow to Tehran on August 6

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot is resuming flights from Moscow to Tehran after the Iranian aviation authorities lifted restrictions. Flights are scheduled to operate once a week on Wednesdays from August 6, and twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays from September 12.

As a TASS correspondent found out earlier, Aeroflot has launched ticket sales for Moscow-Tehran flights. On average, ticket prices start at 17,000 rubles ($212).

The airline's flights from Moscow to Tehran are scheduled to depart at 10:50 p.m. Moscow time from Sheremetyevo Airport and arrive at Imam Khomeini Airport at 03:25 a.m. local time. Travel time will be about 4 hours. Flights will be operated on Airbus A321 aircraft. Aeroflot had previously planned to resume flights from Moscow to Tehran on July 4 after the Federal Air Transport Agency lifted the ban on flights in the airspace of Iraq, Iran and Jordan for Russian airlines. However, the restrictions were extended by Iranian aviation authorities until July 10. The airline then reported that Aeroflot flights between Moscow and Tehran had been cancelled until the restrictions were lifted, which were extended by Iranian aviation authorities until August 1.