Russia plans to build Obsky LNG, Murmansk LNG, Arctic LNG-1, Ust-Luga project by 2050

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. In addition to its existing Yamal LNG and Sakhalin-2 plants and the ongoing Arctic LNG-2 project, Russia intends to construct several new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, including the Ust-Luga project, Obsky LNG, Murmansk LNG, and Arctic LNG-1, by 2050, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said in an interview with the InfoTEK portal.

"These projects, combined with advances in mastering critical LNG production equipment and the implementation of major large-scale ventures such as the Ust-Luga project, Obsky LNG, Murmansk LNG, and Arctic LNG-1, will enable Russia to achieve the LNG output targets outlined in its Energy Strategy through 2050," he stated.

The Energy Strategy through 2050 outlines two scenarios: conservative and target. The conservative scenario assumes the continuation of existing trends and current policies in Russia’s fuel and energy sectors without significant investment in development. Conversely, the target scenario envisions balanced sectoral growth with minimal costs and the realization of the country’s export potential.

Under these scenarios, Russia’s liquefied natural gas production is projected to reach 90-105 mln tons by 2030, 110-130 mln tons by 2036, and 110-175 mln tons by 2050.

Currently, Russia operates two large-scale LNG projects - Yamal LNG and Sakhalin-2. Another project, Arctic LNG-2 (its first train), has not yet been officially launched but reportedly operated during the 2024 summer navigation period along the Northern Sea Route, when LNG transportation by non-ice-class vessels is possible.