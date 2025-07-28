Trade turnover between Russia, Kyrgyzstan up by more than 25% in 2024 to $3.89 bln

BISHKEK, July 28. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by more than 25% in 2024, amounting to $3.89 billion, Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sergey Vakunov stated.

"According to the results of 2024, mutual trade turnover increased by 25.3% and amounted to $3.89 billion. This puts our country in second place after China in terms of trade with the republic with a share of 22.1%," he said in a statement quoted on the embassy website.

The diplomat added that in 2024, Russian investments in Kyrgyzstan increased by 75% and amounted to almost $280 million, with another $56 million received in the first quarter of this year. According to him, over 1,700 enterprises with Russian capital operate in the republic, and they implement projects in the energy, mining, industry, and e-commerce sectors. Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan's main trade and economic partners. In 2025, the parties plan to increase trade turnover to $5 billion.