Egypt, Italy, Germany set LNG import records from US in May

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The United States exported 436 bln cubic feet (around 12.3 bln cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in May - an 18.6% increase compared to the same month in 2024, according to the US Department of Energy’s monthly report. Egypt, Italy, and Germany ramped up imports of American LNG to record levels, while shipments to China remained at zero amid an ongoing trade war.

LNG exports in May were down 2.7% from April but up 18.6% year-on-year. A total of 138 LNG tankers were dispatched.

Top destinations included the Netherlands (2.2 bln cubic meters), France (1.5 bln cubic meters), Italy (0.9 bln cubic meters), Germany (0.8 bln cubic meters), and Egypt (0.8 bln cubic meters). These five countries accounted for 50.4% of all US LNG exports.

According to the report, the share of US LNG exports to Asia rose to 23.7% in May from 22.9% in April, while Europe’s share declined to 63.9%. The remaining volumes were delivered to Latin America and Africa.

Between January and May 2025, the US exported around 2.166 trillion cubic feet (61.3 bln cubic meters) of LNG, which is 21% more than during the same period in 2024. Of this total, 45.2 bln cubic meters (74%) went to Europe and about 10.3 bln cubic meters (17%) to Asia. As a result, exports to Europe grew by 54% year-on-year, while shipments to Asia dropped by 40%. Notably, exports to China remained at zero amid escalating trade tensions between the two countries.