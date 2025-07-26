Draft EU budget aims to prolong Ukraine’s war with Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 26. /TASS/. The draft European Union budget for 2028-2034, prepared by the European Commission, is essentially a military document aimed at supporting Ukraine and prolonging its armed conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding that his government would not agree to such a proposal from Brussels and would not accept it as a basis for negotiations.

"If you examine it, you’ll see it is a military budget. Everything in it is structured according to the logic of war. Twenty percent of the funds are earmarked for Ukraine, while the remaining funds will not be used to develop agriculture or support farmers, but rather to prepare for war," he said in an address broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

"This is the budget of a European Union that wants to defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory," Orban said. According to him, Hungary is not interested in such an EU budget, it needs "a budget that supports peace and development." "Therefore, we do not accept the proposed draft as a basis for negotiations," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He previously noted that, according to calculations by the Hungarian government, the new seven-year EU budget drafted in Brussels, amounting to 2 trillion euro, allocates at least 360 bln euro for Ukraine-related purposes, including its accession to the EU. Adoption of the document requires the unanimous approval of all 27 member states. Negotiations on the budget may continue through the end of 2027.