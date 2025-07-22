Russia-Tajikistan trade turnover exceeds $1 bln in first half of 2025

DUSHANBE, July 22. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan exceeded $1 bln in the first six months of this year, representing a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Russian Ambassador to the Republic Semyon Grigoryev said.

"Undoubtedly, a vivid example of the genuine trust and economic resilience underpinning Russian-Tajik relations is the growing trade turnover between our countries, which reached more than $1 bln in the first half of 2025 - over 10% higher than in the same period last year," he said.

Grigoryev also noted that more than 30 projects with Russian participation are being implemented in Tajikistan across key sectors of the economy, including energy, mining, light industry, and agriculture. Numerous joint ventures and Russian companies are operating successfully in the country, including Gazpromneft-Tajikistan, Megafon, Sangtuda HPP-1, Gemotest, Wildberries, among others.

According to the ambassador, Central Asia is a strategically important partner for Russia, and deepening cooperation with countries in the region remains a priority of the Russian Federation’s foreign policy and economic strategy. "Russia is committed to expanding joint projects aimed at developing transport and energy infrastructure, industrial cooperation, and innovation and digital technologies. Special attention is given to integration processes within the framework of the EAEU and the SCO, which open up new opportunities for expanding trade, investment, and economic policy coordination," he added.

In recent years, Tajikistan’s largest trade volumes have been with Russia and China, with Kazakhstan also ranking among its major trading partners. According to the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic, Tajikistan’s total foreign trade volume reached over $8.9 bln in 2024, reflecting an increase of $572.7 mln, or nearly 6.9%, compared to 2023.

Trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan in 2024 amounted to approximately $1.9 bln, which was 15% higher than in 2023. In March 2025, following negotiations at the Kremlin with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow and Dushanbe are working toward increasing bilateral trade turnover by 2.5 times by 2030.