PM points to Russia’s position as one of world’s leading grain exporters

CHITA, July 22. /TASS/. Russia is one of the world's leading grain producers and exporters, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The high level of domestic production makes it possible for us to export agricultural goods. That said, we significantly contribute to strengthening global food security, which, as you know, is based on grain. Russia is one of the global market’s leaders in this sector," he pointed out at a meeting on the development of grain exports.

Mishustin noted that Russia had harvested almost 130 mln metric tons of grain and pulse crops in 2024. "Our domestic needs were fully met, which allowed us to export record volumes of grain," the prime minister added.

Mishustin also stressed that in 2024, Russia had for the first time taken a leading place in barley exports. "We maintain our position in terms of wheat exports, with one in four export shipments of wheat coming from Russia," he added.