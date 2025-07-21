Georgia’s wine exports to Russia drop more than 1.5-times in 1H 2025

TBILISI, July 21. /TASS/. Georgia exported 26,500 tonnes of wine to Russia in the first half of 2025, a 1.54-fold decrease compared to the same period last year, according to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office.

From January to June, Georgia shipped 26,515.2 tonnes of wine to Russia, worth $72.8 mln. In the same period of 2024, the country exported 40,826 tonnes valued at $111.1 mln.

In total, Georgia exported 41,300 tonnes of wine worth $121.7 mln during the first half of this year, accounting for 3.8% of the country’s total goods exports. Overall, Georgia’s global wine exports declined by 24.1% year-on-year.

Russia remained the largest buyer of Georgian wine, followed by Poland (3,600 tonnes), Ukraine (2,100 tonnes), China and Belarus (1,700 tonnes each), and Kazakhstan (1,500 tonnes), along with several other countries.