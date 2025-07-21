Russia may introduce fines for paying with cryptocurrency starting in 2026

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian citizens may begin facing fines for making payments with cryptocurrency starting in 2026. The State Duma is set to review a corresponding draft law this fall, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov told Izvestia.

According to the newspaper, the proposed fines for individuals will range from 100,000 to 200,000 rubles ($1,278-$2,556), while legal entities may face penalties between 700,000 and 1 mln rubles ($8,944-$12,777). In addition, any cryptocurrency used illegally as a means of payment will be subject to confiscation.

Earlier, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that the regulator opposes the use of cryptocurrency as a means of payment within Russia.