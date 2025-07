MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The digital platform MAX has become the most popular free app in the AppStore and entered the top 3 on Google Play, a TASS correspondent reported.

Since the evening of July 19, MAX has jumped seven spots in the overall ranking of apps on Russian Google Play. It currently ranks second among communication platforms, ahead of both Telegram and WhatsApp.

In the AppStore (also within the Russian segment), MAX was the most downloaded app among social networks in early July.