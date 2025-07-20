Trump's duties boost Russian carbamide supplies to US — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. Russian carbamide supplies to the United States have increased thanks to the import tariffs imposed by American President Donald Trump against some states, The Washington Post reported.

"The tariffs imposed to date also have had some presumably unintended effects. The U.S., for example, is now more dependent upon Russia for urea, a common fertilizer used to grow crops such as wheat, corn and rice," it said.

"In May, Russian shipments accounted for 64% of U.S. urea imports, roughly twice their share before the president hit most countries, including other fertilizer suppliers like Qatar and Algeria, with a new 10% tariff while leaving Russia untouched, according to data compiled by StoneX, a financial services firm in New York."

The US explained the decision not to impose new duties on Russian supplies by saying that numerous sanctions had already been levied on Moscow.

Russia's May exports to the United States increased to $539.6 million, according to a monthly report on foreign trade turnover by the main American statistical agency, the U.S. Census Bureau, published in early July. In April, they stood at $492.1 million, and at $523.5 million in March. The May figure is the highest in the last few years. It is only exceeded by exports in March 2023 ($562 million).

On April 2, Trump promised to impose customs duties on 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs on April 9. In addition, the US administration has imposed customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. On the same day, the US president suspended for 90 days part of the retaliatory duties, which, as the White House explained, is related to trade consultations. A universal tariff of 10% is valid for this period.

On June 27, Trump said that the United States would notify some countries within about a week and a half, with which it would not sign individual agreements, about further terms of bilateral trade, that is, about the duties. The US administration began sending out these alerts this month. As planned, Trump's decisions on the expiration of trade negotiations and the application of new import duties will take effect on August 1.