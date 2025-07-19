EU imposes sanctions on prominent Russian film director Shakhnazarov — gazette

BRUSSELS, July 19. /TASS/. The European Union imposed sanctions on People’s Artist of Russia Karen Shakhnazarov and nine other Russian individuals, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

The EU’s 18th sanctions package also targets one citizen each from Azerbaijan, China, India, and Iran who the bloc says are affiliated with the so-called Russian shadow tanker fleet.

The affected individuals will be banned entry into the European Union and their assets in European jurisdictions will be frozen.

Also, the EU extended its sanctions onto Belarus by putting eight Belarusian legal entities on its black list.