US has couple more major trade deals in pipeline — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The United States has worked out a couple more major trade agreements, President Donald Trump said.

"We have a couple of big ones to announce pretty soon. Could almost do it today. Maybe we'll say it. Maybe later on, we'll do it," he said at the signing ceremony of the bill on the regulation of cryptocurrencies held at the White House. He declined to say with which states the United States expects to strike these deals.

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs on April 9. On the same day, the US president suspended some retaliatory duties for 90 days, which, as the White House explained, was related to trade consultations. A universal tariff of 10% is valid for this period. On June 27, Trump said that the United States would notify some states within about a week and a half, with which it would not sign separate agreements, about the duties on goods supplied to the American market. The US administration started sending out these alerts in the last few days. Trump's decisions on the expiration of trade negotiations and the application of new import duties are to take effect on August 1. The president admitted that in some cases he would extend the terms of these negotiations.