Vorkuta long-term development plan's cost estimated at $577 million

SYKTYVKAR, July 16. /TASS/. Cost of the long-term plan for comprehensive social and economic development of the polar city of Vorkuta in the Komi Region is estimated at 45 billion rubles ($577 million). The project involves major renovation and equipping of social facilities, upgrade of roads, a new waste sorting complex with a new landfill and revegetation of the existing landfill, the region's Ministry of Economic Development told TASS.

"The current planned demand for the implementation of Vorkuta's long-term development plan is more than 45 billion rubles ($577 million), where 30 billion rubles ($385 million) come from the federal budget," the ministry told TASS.

The plan involves new production facilities and expansion of existing enterprises, renovation and equipping of a number of social facilities: healthcare, education, sports, cultural heritage objects, the construction of a waste sorting complex with a landfill for municipal solid waste and the revegetation of the existing landfill.

In early July, the region's Minister of Finance Vladimir Kazakov said due to limits of treasury infrastructure loans for 2025-2030 in the amount of 1.5 billion rubles ($19 million) through the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, Vorkuta plans to upgrade its ring road that connects the city with all settlements and coal mines. The work is estimated at 137.5 million rubles ($1.7 million), and 1.2 billion rubles ($15 million) will be allocated for the waste sorting complex in Vorkuta's village of Severny.

Vorkuta is a city with a population of 57,000 people, one of the 16 backbone territories in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone. About 6,000 residents are employed with coal mining and auxiliary industries of the Vorkutaugol city-forming enterprise, which since 2021 is part of AEON Corporation's Russian Energy Company. Prior to that, the coal asset was owned by Severstal.