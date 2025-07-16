China’s GOVY to start large-scale rollout of flying taxis since 2027 — founder

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. GOVY will start a large-scale rollout of flying taxis since 2027, founder of the Chinese company Su Qingpeng told TASS.

"We will start pilot tests in Guangzhou [the capital of the Guangdong Province of China] in the second half of this year in the best case," Su said. "As regards the wide application, we will start their operation next year and will begin using them for commercial purposes since 2027," he noted.

The two-seat flying taxi resembling a small helicopter will make flights at an altitude from 100 to 300 meters, the founder of the company said. The company worked out all the details and the innovation will be absolutely safe," he noted.

The flying taxi project is being implemented at the current stage in the Province of Guangdong and in the Yangtze River basin, Su said. He did not exclude this kind of transport will enjoy wider use later on, including outside China.

"Concerning Russia, it is an important market for us and we are interested in it," he stressed.