Russian retailer X5 increases revenue by 21.2% in H1 to $28.2 bln

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian retailer X5 Group, which operates the retail chains Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Chizhik, increased its revenue by 21.2% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period last year, reaching 2.2 trillion rubles ($28.2 bln), the company said in a statement.

Revenue from retail chains (excluding digital sales) rose by 19.2% to 2.089 trillion rubles ($26.8 bln), while sales from digital businesses grew by 50.8% to 140.905 bln rubles ($1.81 bln).

X5 Group is Russia’s leading retailer by revenue. As of June 30, 2025, the company operated 28,301 stores, including 23,911 Pyaterochka convenience stores, 992 Perekrestok supermarkets, and 2,676 Chizhik discount stores.