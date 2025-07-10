Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 1.34% to 2,732.45 points. The RTS Index added 1.69% to 1,104.94 points. The yuan lost one kopeck over the day to 10.822 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index rebounded on Thursday and climbed above 2,700 points. Investors were emotional yesterday in respect of sanction news but Slovakia blocked again the restrictive measures in the EU and estimates whether US indeed toughens restrictions became more balanced," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,800 points tomorrow.