Turkey plans to start gas supplies to Syria soon — Energy Minister

VIENNA, July 9. /TASS/. Turkey has connected its gas grid to the Syrian one and plans to start gas supplies to Syria soon, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the 9th OPEC International Seminar.

"Regarding Syria, we currently, this is quite new, interconnected our gas grid to the Syrian grid. Soon we are going to supply gas to Syria," he said.

Bayraktar noted that the state oil company of Azerbaijan Socar may become Turkey's partner in this project.

"And through that, we are going to be able to give gas for power generation to Syria and hopefully to normalize the life in Syria," he added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Azerbaijan is ready to supply natural gas to Syria. TASS is the official media partner of the seminar.