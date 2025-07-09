{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Turkey plans to start gas supplies to Syria soon — Energy Minister

Alparslan Bayraktar noted that the state oil company of Azerbaijan Socar may become Turkey's partner in this project

VIENNA, July 9. /TASS/. Turkey has connected its gas grid to the Syrian one and plans to start gas supplies to Syria soon, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the 9th OPEC International Seminar.

"Regarding Syria, we currently, this is quite new, interconnected our gas grid to the Syrian grid. Soon we are going to supply gas to Syria," he said.

Bayraktar noted that the state oil company of Azerbaijan Socar may become Turkey's partner in this project.

"And through that, we are going to be able to give gas for power generation to Syria and hopefully to normalize the life in Syria," he added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Azerbaijan is ready to supply natural gas to Syria. TASS is the official media partner of the seminar.

ARCTIC TODAY
Scientific expedition vessel to become museum after operation completes
July 8 marked the 50th anniversary of flowing national ensign on the Mikhail Somov
Russian Prosecutor General’s Office designates Yale University undesirable organization
According to the agency, the university trains foreign opposition leaders at its School of Global Affairs
Putin has appointed Andrey Nikitin as Russian Transport Minister — decree
Nikitin has served as Deputy Transport Minister since February
German embassy in Moscow apologizes for posting map with wrong Soviet flag
The embassy replaced the picture
Israeli, US threats against Iran push it towards creating nuclear weapons — expert
Adlan Margoyev said the absence of inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency facilitates this task
Russia not limited in number of countries it can cooperate with — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that Russia feels confident in such industries as the nuclear and space industries, chemical industry, mineral fertilizers, defense industry and a number of others
Two wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on healthcare facility in Kursk Region
One of the victims, a 30-year-old woman, received a chest injury and is now being transported to a hospital in Kursk
Greek bulk carrier Eternity C sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack — Reuters
According to the report, five crew members have been rescued
Russia awaiting Ukraine’s proposals for third round of talks — Kremlin spokesman
"This is supposed to be in Ukraine’s interests because the situation on the ground keeps changing every day," Dmitry Peskov said
Lavrov lists terms of peace treaty with Ukraine, including denazification
According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow has remained open to a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but the talks should focus on a lasting peace, not a ceasefire
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
No unity in NATO, alliance's decisions no longer necessary for execution — expert
Hasan Unal believes that NATO has turned from a "military alliance into a conversation club"
Moscow expects to continue dialogue with Washington — Kremlin spokesman
The US president said earlier that he was "very disappointed" with his July 3 phone call with Vladimir Putin
FSB foils terrorist attack in Russia’s Saratov Region, eliminates would-be attacker
An 11 kg improvised explosive device was seized from the scene, along with a Makarov pistol, ammunition and other pieces of evidence
Resumption of US arms supplies to Kiev unlikely to lead to peaceful solution — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that the consequences of such steps have yet to be assessed
PREVIEW: Ninth international OPEC seminar to begin in Vienna
The event will be held on July 9 and 10 in the historic Hofburg Palace, under the theme "Charting Pathways Together: The Future of Global Energy"
IN BRIEF: What Lavrov said after BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro
The top Russian diplomat believes the UN Security Council’s current seat distribution is unfair and skewed in the West’s favor
Press review: BRICS summit kicks off in Rio as Musk declares war on Trump and Democrats
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 7th
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Trump vows to immediately send Zelensky 10 Patriot missile interceptors — Axios
The Pentagon confirmed the plans of the US administration to supply Ukraine with additional "defensive weapons"
EU chief von der Leyen makes tough demands on China, but no quid pro quo
Apart from the demand to reduce cooperation with Russia, Ursula von der Leyen called on China to open its market for European-made goods and services and to address state-subsidized overproduction
Putin notes record-high gold prices
The head of state pointed to the trend of the growing use of gold in murky transactions
Suicide of former transport minister deeply shocking — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the investigation was currently ongoing
Amendments to law and new arrests: latest in situation around mogul Karapetyan in Armenia
The president of Armenia signed a law allowing the nationalization of CJSC Electric Networks of Armenia, owned by Samvel Karapetyan
Israel eliminates Hamas commander in Lebanon — IDF
The Israeli Defense Forces added that Mehran Mustafa Ba‘jur "was one of Hamas’ key commanders in Lebanon, and as part of his role, he spent years establishing Hamas’ military capabilities in Lebanon"
Coalition of the willing sends signal that Europe will stand by Ukraine — Macron
Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Northwood military base not far from London on July 10
Macron says recognition of Palestine is the only way to peace in Middle East
In his words, the global community should aspire for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Iranian president says Israel tried to assassinate him
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the assassination attempt took place a week and a half ago
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
Attacks on Ukraine’s military enlistment offices strategically sound — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that today morale in the Ukrainian army is low
Aggressiveness toward Russia does not serve security interests of Baltic states — diplomat
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the main thesis advanced by the Baltic states is the "terrifying threat allegedly emanating from Russia"
Press review: Trump vows more arms for Ukraine as Netanyahu discusses Iran war prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 9th
Lavrov notes growing differences within NATO
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that NATO’s expansion has done any good to no one
Large-scale war in Europe unlikely, but there may be anti-Russian provocations — expert
According to Turkish political scientist and professor at the Bashkent University in Ankara Hasan Unal, the Baltic states are suitable for provocations
Ukrainian commander-in-chief acknowledges difficult situation at four frontline sections
According to Alexander Syrsky, Ukraine’s forces are inferior in terms of manpower and weapons in the Severoslobozhansk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlovsk areas
Russian forces continue advancing, creating buffer zones along way — Kremlin spokesman
When asked to comment on the Ukrainian army’s stated intention to retake positions in Russia’s borderline regions of Kursk and Belgorod, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "did not react to that in any way"
Russian MFA says Germany does poor job disguising desire to help with strikes on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the German chancellor "does not stop playing the hypocrite" as he tries to justify allegedly inevitable supplies of Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime
Iran ready for nuclear talks, but doubts US sincerity — foreign minister
The path towards peace requires a recognition in the US that respectful dialogue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Four Russian projects honored at BRICS Solutions Awards — ASI
The awarding of the finalists took place within the framework of the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro
Kremlin can see US desire to resolve Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Peskov said that the scale of the problem makes it impossible to solve it instantly
Elements of Iran’s nuclear program damaged after US strike — French intelligence
DGSE head Nicolas Lerner said that "not a single intelligence service in the world" can precisely assess the degree of damage sustained by Iran’s nuclear sites
Russia can withstand any of EU’s exuberant sanctions — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko still noted that it is hard to predict what else the European Union can invent
Consular department of Russian embassy in Iran works in normal regime
The consular department suspended its work on June 15 amid Israeli strikes on Iran
IN BRIEF: Drone attacks kill three on Kursk beach, leave civilians injured in Rylsk
According to the latest reports, a drone strike on a beach in the city of Kursk killed three people and left seven injured
Moldova may put kibosh on several parties ahead of parliamentary elections
According to CEC secretary Dana Munteanu, courts are considering at least seven such cases
Medvedev urges focus on special op goals over reacting to Trump’s rhetoric
The Russian senior official referred to Donald Trump’s statements on Ukraine and his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Rotterdam port to become key hub in conflict with Russia
Alexander Stepanov believes the same military potential is in store for the ports of Amsterdam and Hamburg, as well as the biggest seaports of Spain and Italy
Recently dismissed transport minister Roman Starovoit found dead in his car: what is known
The death is preliminarily being called a suicide, while the Russian Investigative Committee is working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident
Kremlin says reacts calmly to Trump’s harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, the US leader said he was "not happy with Putin" following their phone call on July 3
Kiev loses over 1,305 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia sees decisions by European Court of Human Rights as null, void — Kremlin
The ECHR is expected to hand down judgments in four lawsuits filed by the Netherlands and Ukraine on Wednesday, July 9
German business remains highly interested in Russia — expert
Companies interested in cooperating with Russia will always find such opportunity, Andrey Sobolev stressed
Russian lawmaker says West will start rebuilding ties when it tires of Ukraine conflict
Natalia Nikonorova said that the telephone conversation that took place between the presidents of Russia and France appears to be a first cautious attempt
US never meant to abandon Ukraine, will continue to provide support — State Department
On July 2, the New York Times reported that the US will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system
United States to introduce 10% tariffs against BRICS members — Trump
"BRICS was set up to hurt us," the US leader said
French intelligence chief denies Durov’s accusations of interfering into Romania vote
Nicolas Lerner also said he did not travel to Romania in his capacity as the DGSE chief
Declining role of dollar in international system directly attributable to Biden — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, it was Joe Biden who began disconnecting countries and demanding that they be cut off from American international payment institutions
Israel, Hamas close to Gaza ceasefire — Sky News
According to the report, the parties managed to bridge serious differences on other issues, including humanitarian aid deliveries and US guarantees
Putin never spoke on phone with Trump when he was not US president — Kremlin
The US president allegedly said that he had threatened to "bomb Moscow" in a conversation with Putin, and to bomb Beijing in a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Hamas convinced that Gaza deal will be concluded on its terms
The spokesman Izzat al-Risheq added that the only way to release the remaining Israeli hostages is "to sign a serious deal" with the radicals
Western arms supplies to Ukraine only reinforce Russia’s resolve to achieve goals — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Western governemts cover up continued arms supplies to Ukraine by saying that they should "help defend Ukrainian independence and autonomy, something that they crushed"
Diplomatic tools to settle Ukrainian conflict exhausted — German Chancellor Merz
"We will continue helping Ukraine, even despite the resistance from the political left and the pro-Russian right forces," Friedrich Merz said
Vodka production in Russia decreased by 10.9% yoy in January-June — regulator
Only grape and sparkling wines showed growth in production over the six months
Israel determined to achieve all of its objectives in Gaza — Netanyahu
According to the Israeli prime minister, he maintains contacts with US President Donald Trump and the US leadership
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Russian troops liberate Tolstoy community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russian diplomat lambasts German embassy for posting image of fake Soviet flag
Maria Zakharova recommended Germany to "reconnect with the memory of its past"
Trump’s threats to hit BRICS partners with tariffs irresponsible — Lula da Silva
"I do not think it is responsible and serious that the president of the country of such size as the United States threatened the world on the Internet," the Brazilian leader stated
NATO seeks to encircle Russia as part of its core strategy — Greek politician
Costas Isychos also commented on NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s theory that Russia could attack NATO at China’s behest to divert US attention in the event that Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to attack Taiwan
Iran can defend itself, Pezeshkian says when asked if it needs help from Russia or China
Masoud Pezeshkian also underlined that Iran does not seek to develop a nuclear weapon
Russian injured in Houthi attack on cargo ship — TV
The incident occurred 51 nautical miles (95 km) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah
Ambrey confirmes that Magic Seas sank after Houthi attack
According to the foreign ministry of the United Arab Emirates, the ship’s crew was rescued by Emirati-owned Safeen Prism vessel
Moscow, Riyadh united by pursuit of technological independence — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Saudi Arabia became a partner country of Innoprom this year
Russian National Project on drones efficient, PM says
"Production of such machinery was three times above planned volumes," Mikhail Mishustin noted
Russian diplomat urges world community to condemn Kiev’s attacks on Kursk, Rylsk
Maria Zakharova expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured
Turkmenistan protests to Ukraine over spread of false information about country in media
The Foreign Ministry noted that the channel’s reporters have feel for modern Turkmenistan, have never visited the country, and had no contacts with representatives of state and public structures of the republic, with Turkmen journalists
Kiev rotating troops near Novogrigorovka in Lugansk region at nighttime — expert
Kiev is using light maneuverable vehicles for the transportation of fighters: the vehicles do not approach the engagement line closer than 3 km, Andrey Marochko said
Israeli strikes kill 95 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past day — TV
According to the report, Israel continued to carry out attacks throughout Gaza in the past day, particularly targeting tents sheltering displaced persons
Territorial integrity principle not applicable to Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the use of the term "annexation" regarding Crimea, Sevastopol, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, is incorrect and unacceptable
Qatari delegation arrives in White House for talks on Gaza — Axios journalist
Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on July 8 that the Israeli premier will hold another meeting with the US leader later in the day
EU sanctions against Russia boomerang back on Europe's economies — Greek politician
Kostas Isikhos noted that sanctions against Russia are not only economic
Brussels warns Trump working towards 'regime change' in EU — EUobserver
According to the portal, the new US administration does not consider Europe to be a partner, but as a "political battleground"
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Stefano Ricci not going to leave Russia — CEO
Revenues in Russia plunged by about 40% but this is mainly due to restrictions imposed by the EU on exports of deluxe products, Niccolo Ricci noted
Liberation of Krasnoarmeysk would be major strategic victory for Russia — expert
Andrey Marochko said that Krasnoarmeysk is the key transportation hub that previously connected routes across Ukraine
European commission reserves 100 bln euro for helping Ukraine in EU budget until 2034
The agency said the European Commission explained the move by the need to provide stable financial assistance to Ukraine
Three people died after Ukraine’s attack on beach in Kursk
Damage reports are currently being verified
Press review: BRICS tackles integration challenges as Russia counters NATO expansion
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 8th
Sollers forecasts Russian car market to plunge by 30% in 2025
The current situation in the market is extremely challenging, Deputy CEO of the Russian automaker Zoya Kaika stressed
Brazilian president says it is inadmissible that India, Brazil are not UNSC members
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also emphasized that the two countries stand for multilateralism in international relations
Ukrainian battlegroup trapped near Zelyonaya Dolina in Donetsk region — military expert
Even though the Ukrainian battlegroup’s positions are located on heights, Russian fighters deprived it of safe evacuation and retreat routes, squeezing the enemy forces from two sides, Andrey Marochko said
Lavrov to visit North Korea on July 11-13 — Russian MFA
The goal is to hold the talks as part of the second round of strategic dialogue between the top diplomats
Child protects mother in Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk beach — official
Alexander Khinshtein also noted that if the need arose, Kursk doctors would contact their colleagues at federal medical centers
Trump tells Zelensky US to provide as much aid to Ukraine as it can spare — newspaper
According to the sources, the US president informed Vladimir Zelensky that he directed to review Pentagon munitions stockpiles
US has used 75% of its missiles for Patriot systems, says newspaper
According to the report, military aid to Ukraine and the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict when the US was actively repelling Iranian air attacks on Israel and its military base in Qatar, resulted in this "alarming depletion"
Impossible to fight with Russia for eternity, Czech president admits
Petr Pavel added that after a ceasefire and a peace agreement, Europe may begin discussing security issues with Russia
Ukrainian forces hit LPR town with cluster munitions, military expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that, breaching all norms of international humanitarian law, Ukrainian troops are deliberately using the banned munitions to target civilian facilities near the frontline in the LPR
Death toll in Texas floods rises to 109 — governor
At least 161 people are listed as missing, including five children from a summer camp
Western-supplied weapons used for killing children — diplomat about attack on Kursk beach
On Tuesday night, acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said three people died
US may deliver another Patriot missile system to Ukraine — WSJ
If the handover takes place, it will be the first major arms delivery to Ukraine by the current US administration
Trump says he considers agreeing to more sanctions on Russia
According to the US leader, the Senate is passing very tough sanctions
