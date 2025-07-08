Vodka production in Russia decreased by 10.9% yoy in January-June — regulator

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Vodka production in Russia decreased by 10.9% year-on-year in January-June 2025 and amounted to 31.38 million decaliters (dal), cognac production fell by 17% year-on-year to 3.45 million dal, according to the data from the Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation.

Only grape and sparkling wines showed growth in production over the six months. In particular, the production of grape wines increased by 12.4% to 17.66 million dal, champagne - by 18.5%, to 7.2 million dal. The output of all other categories of alcoholic beverages decreased. In general, the production of alcoholic beverages in Russia in January-June 2025 decreased by 16.1% and amounted to 73.9 million dal.

The production of alcoholic beverages with a strength of over 9% fell by 9.5%, to 46.83 million dal, and the output of low-alcohol beverages - by 91.6%, to 725,400 dal. The output of liqueurs and vodka products decreased by 0.5%, to 8 million dal, other alcoholic beverages - by 7.5%, to 3.95 million dal.

The production of liqueur wines also decreased by 9.6% to 644,900 dal. The production of grape-containing beverages without ethyl alcohol decreased by 73.2%, to 48,700 dal, production of grape-containing beverages with ethyl alcohol decreased by 60.5%, to 11,440 dal. At the same time, the production of fruit alcoholic beverages fell by 84.7%, to 769,200 dal.