Annual volume of drone market in Russia to be over 46,000 by 2030 — minister

EKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The annual volume of the Russian unmanned aerial systems market will be over 46,000 by 2030, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said at the Innoprom 2025 exhibition.

"According to our estimates, the annual volume of the Russian market of these products by 2030 will be more than 46,000 aircraft," Alikhanov said.

The main task is to provide for the share of domestic systems to be over 70% in total demand and to achieve the technological independence level above 80%, the minister added.

The Innoprom 2025 exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg from July 7 to 10. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition.