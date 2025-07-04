PhosAgro delivers four mln tons of fertilizers to BRICS states in 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s PhosAgro delivered four mln tons of fertilizers to BRICS nations in 2024, while exports to Brazil doubled over the past five years, Deputy CEO for sales, marketing, and logistics of the company Mikhail Sterkin told TASS.

"Last year we supplied four mln tons [of fertilizers] to BRICS countries, mainly Brazil, India, and South Africa," he said on the sidelines of the Russian-Brazilian business forum in Rio de Janeiro. Exports to Brazil alone have doubled since 2020 - from 1.2 mln tons per year to 2.3 mln tons, Sterkin added.

EU countries imposed duties on supplies of Russian fertilizers starting on July 1, he noted. "We will supply our fertilizers where they are wanted. Ours are the highest-quality fertilizers around," the official said. "Europe’s share in our exports will decline," he added. After abandoning fertilizers made by Russian companies Europe will have to search for less environmentally-friendly analogues of lower quality from other supplies, Sterkin noted.