PhosAgro boosting presence in Latin America, exports to Argentina, Mexico on the rise

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4. /TASS/. Brazil remains the main purchaser of PhosAgro products in Latin America, though the company is gradually boosting supplies to other countries of the region, including Argentina, Mexico, and Uruguay, Deputy CEO for sales, marketing, and logistics of the company Mikhail Sterkin told TASS.

"Last year we supplied over 1 mln tons to those countries; this is also a strategic market for the company. We will continue developing it," he said on the sidelines of the Russian-Brazilian business forum in Rio de Janeiro, adding that the company’s total deliveries to Latin America exceeded 3 mln tons last year.

The company seeks not only to export its products, but it is also ready to share agricultural technologies with the interested side, Sterkin added. "We will be opening educational centers in Brazil, and we are exploring a similar possibility in South Africa jointly with the republic’s agriculture ministry. We consider export of knowledge as important as supplies of fertilizers," he stressed.