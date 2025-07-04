Bank of Russia expects share of cashless payments to reach up to 90% by end of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, July 4. /TASS/. The share of cashless payments in the total volume of transactions in Russia has reached 86.7%, and by the end of 2025, this figure could rise to as much as 90%, Director of the National Payment System Department of the Bank of Russia Alla Bakina told reporters on the sidelines of the Bank of Russia Financial Congress.

"This year we did not set a specific numerical target, considering that the share of cashless transactions is already quite high. We set a general trend for further growth, and based on current data, including figures for the first quarter, we expect that by the end of the year this share could reach up to 90%," she noted.

According to the regulator’s representative, cashless payment methods continue to gain popularity among both individuals and businesses, which is evidenced by data on the increasing volume of transfers and card payments.

"The availability of ATMs and POS terminals for our citizens increased by 8% over the past year, and now exceeds 5 million devices. These figures are above the average levels among G20 countries. The share of payments made by cards declined by 6% over the previous year and by almost 10% over the past two years. At the same time, the use of alternative payment instruments continues to grow," she concluded.