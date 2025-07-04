BRUSSELS, July 4. /TASS/. European businesses want the governments of their countries to revise their position on economic ties with Moscow, Politico said.

"All over the continent, a bubbling chorus of business leaders and politicians is urging governments to revisit their hard-line stances on Moscow as ceasefire talk hangs in the air and economic anxiety mounts," the newspaper wrote.

European officials are putting up walls, even pushing new plans to end the bloc’s reliance on Moscow for good, Politico said. However, that reserve won’t necessarily hold if "political sentiment shifts, the fighting ceases, and struggling industries start demanding access to cheaper Russian energy," according to the publication. There are European companies ready to buy Russian gas, a gas trader granted anonymity to discuss the politically charged topic told the newspaper. "Pressure will definitely grow," said Stefan Meister of the German Council on Foreign Relations, as "more voices from different companies, but also from politicians on the local level demand returning to cheap Russian oil and gas."