Russia, Mongolia discuss air service issues

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia have discussed issues related to air service, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

"Issues related to air service between Russia and Mongolia were discussed," the ministry reported on its website following a meeting between Russian State Secretary, Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev and Mongolian Minister of Roads and Transport Borkhuu Delgersaikhan in China’s Tianjin on the sidelines of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum.

Moreover, the parties shared views on issues of implementation of the program for creation of an economic corridor between Mongolia, Russia and China, modernization and development of the Ulaanbaatar Railway (UBTZ), as well as the extension of a new motor transport corridor connecting Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

Russia’s and Mongolia’s efforts on developing checkpoints on the Russian-Mongolian state border were particularly emphasized. The participants of the meeting confirmed their mutual interest in further extending mutually beneficial and friendly relations in the transport sector.