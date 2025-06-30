Mechel admits 25% decrease in coal shipments this year — chief executive

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Mechel maintains production volumes in the metals segment at the level of previous years, Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov said, adding that the pessimistic scenario suggests a decrease in coal shipments by 25% this year in annual terms.

"Nothing has changed in the metallurgical division. Fundamentally we produce the volumes that we used to produce. Unlike companies with fairly high export sales volumes, our entire product range is focused on the domestic market," he told reporters.

He noted though that the situation regarding coal is worse. "We expect an around 25% decline in coal shipments compared with last year. This is a pessimistic scenario. If internal and external conditions change, this figure will be different," the chief executive said.