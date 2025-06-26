Putin accuses West of attempting to plunder Russian assets

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The West is trying not just to steal Russian gold and foreign exchange assets, but to commit real robbery, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"I just thought about it – after all, I have a basic education in law: 'Theft of our gold and foreign exchange reserves.' Theft is the secret misappropriation of property. But this is open, it is robbery. Therefore, of course, we are aiming to further strengthen our own financial settlement instruments in this regard," he said.

Russia will do this in cooperation with the EAEU members, with other friendly states, like-minded countries, Putin added. The Eurasian Economic Union includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.