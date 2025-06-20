Transition of economy to balanced growth is critical task of this year — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The transition of the national economy to the balanced growth with moderate inflation and low unemployment is the critical task of 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our critical task of the current year is to provide for the transition of the economy to the balanced growth path. We understand it in such way that we should achieve moderate inflation and low unemployment," the head of state said.

"All the indicators of the condition" of Russian industries, companies and individual plants should be kept in the focus to achieve this goal, Putin added.