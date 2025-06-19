Russia, Bahrain considering move to visa-free travel in the near future

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky highlighted the growing tourist flows between Russia and Bahrain, noting that the two countries are exploring the possibility of transitioning to a visa-free regime in the near future.

"Our countries are currently considering the possibility of moving toward a visa-free regime in the very near future," Slutsky said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He emphasized that Russia is now "among the top five most popular international destinations" for Bahraini tourists. According to him, the number of visitors from Bahrain to Russia rose by 8% in 2024.

This positive trend is also evident in the opposite direction. Slutsky noted that "an increasing number of Russians, particularly over the past two to three years, are discovering Bahrain."

