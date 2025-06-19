Buryatia to have local system of small hydroelectric power plants

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Buryatia entered an agreement on a local power system of small hydroelectric power plants. The document was inked at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the region's Governor Alexey Tsydenov posted on Telegram.

"We have signed an important agreement <...> with our partners, the Radian and Inset companies, with the support of the Russian Ministry of Energy and the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic. <...> We will start creating a local energy system based on small hydroelectric power plants. This means we will produce our own, cheap and reliable electricity for modern remote enterprises, for data processing centers," he wrote.

The region has a major hydro potential, and at the same time a shortage of power generation. "Here, small-scale hydropower is just about a reasonable approach: environmentally friendly, stable, and most importantly - economically profitable. Especially so for remote and hard-to-reach areas," he said adding the new energy system would operate in areas where would appear new enterprises and digital businesses.

