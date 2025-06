MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The RTS Index started growing on the Moscow Exchange after the release of official currency rates by the Bank of Russia, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The regulator lowered the rates to 78.5067 rubles for the dollar, increased them to 90.9438 rubles for the euro, and cut them to 10.8979 rubles for the yuan for May 6.

The RTS Index gained 0.18% to 1,098.6 points. The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.47% to 2,737.51 points at the same time.