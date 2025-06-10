President of Uzbekistan discussed energy partnership with Russian Deputy PM

TASHKENT, June 10. /TASS/. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the press service of the head of state said.

"President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak on June 10, who arrived in our country to take part in the fourth Tashkent Investment Forum," the press service said.

Mirziyoyev and Novak reviewed issues of practical implementation of earlier reached agreements. "Particular attention was paid to expansion of mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector, acceleration of joint oil and gas projects, and further development of cooperation in the peaceful atom sphere," the press service added.