Russian stock indices plunge on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday in the red, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 1.74% to 2,737.76 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index moved down by 1.72% to 1,089.59 points. The yuan lost 4.7 kopecks to 10.96 rubles.

"The Russian stock market closed trading in the red on disappointments of investors that the key rate lowering by the Central Bank of Russia on June 6 will not be the start of the whole cycle of rates reduction," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

The key reason for the dip of the MOEX Russia Index is in aggravation of geopolitical escalation and lack of real agreements as regards the conflict in Ukraine, Maxim Fedosov from the Pervaya management company said. "The nearest interaction between delegations is expected in late June only. The strong ruble continues applying extra pressure," the expert added.

The Russian stock market continues today its correction that kicked off on Friday, Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya from BCS Investment World noted.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700 - 2,800 points on Tuesday. "The dollar rate this week will probably be 78-82 rubles; the yuan rate - 10.8 to 11.4 rubles," Natalya Vaschelyuk from the Pervaya management company added.