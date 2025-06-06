Russia becoming key player in global food market — senator

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. With its vast agricultural lands, Russia is emerging as a major global player in the food market, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Agrarian and Food Policy and Environmental Management Alexander Dvoynykh said.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that in the face of a global food shortage, something more and more countries are confronting, food is turning into the oil of the 21st century. <…> And of course, Russia, with its fertile farmland and an additional potential of 40 mln hectares, is becoming a leading global player in this market," the senator said.

According to him, Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture is among the most advanced government agencies in terms of adopting new digital technologies.

"The labor of a person, the labor of a rural worker, will never be replaced by a robot or artificial intelligence. And that is precisely why it is essential for us not only to preserve the rural population but also to ensure that the quality of life for villagers matches the standards currently available in urban areas," he added.