Russia’s grain harvest in 2025 may surpass last year’s yield — Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The grain harvest in Russia in 2025 could exceed last year’s yield, although drought conditions are beginning to emerge in some regions, Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut said.

"Despite recurring frosts in April and May, the situation in the fields remains fairly positive. <…> But overall, with favorable expected weather, we should harvest more than last year," she said.

Lut noted that spring sowing is currently in an active phase. "According to forecasts, the sown area will increase by 1 mln hectares, reaching 84 mln hectares," the minister added.

According to final data for 2024, Russia’s grain harvest totaled nearly 130 mln tonnes.